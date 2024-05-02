Cwm LLC Purchases 1,637 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 250.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NSIT opened at $173.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.01. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

