Cwm LLC Raises Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1,172.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

