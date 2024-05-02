Cwm LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

