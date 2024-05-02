Cwm LLC Sells 721 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

