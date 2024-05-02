Cwm LLC Sells 802 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,138,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.