DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Up 12.2%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 324,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 325,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 12.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

