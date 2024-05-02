Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 118,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 128,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $63,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $863.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

