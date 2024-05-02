Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,971,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 308,443 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

