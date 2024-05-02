Devon Energy (DVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

4/23/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

3/28/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Devon Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

