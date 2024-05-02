Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

