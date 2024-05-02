Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

