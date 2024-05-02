Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Doma in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.
Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.
