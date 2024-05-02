Dropbox (DBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DBX opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,750,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,750,334.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,721 shares of company stock worth $4,451,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

