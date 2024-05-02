Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duddell Street Acquisition
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.