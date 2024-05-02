Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $277.29

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.29 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 287.83 ($3.62). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.59), with a volume of 155,026 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.37. The firm has a market cap of £411.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Howard Williams bought 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £382.23 ($480.13). Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

