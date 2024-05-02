DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

