Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

