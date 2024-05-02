Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

