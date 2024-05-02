Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.63 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.