E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,068.42

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,068.42 and traded as high as C$1,100.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,100.00, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,068.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,016.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

About E-L Financial

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $60.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

