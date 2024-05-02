E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $615.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SSP opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

