Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,461,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $24,286,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.