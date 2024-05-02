Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.02

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $18.37. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 80,261 shares trading hands.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.