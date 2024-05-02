Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.02

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $18.37. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 80,261 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
