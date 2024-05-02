eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $51.06 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

