Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Shares Down 4.2%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.29. 146,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 91,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.05% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Articles

