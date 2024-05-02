Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

