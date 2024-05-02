Elys BMG Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.71. Elys BMG Group has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Elys BMG Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

