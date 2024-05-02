Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.950-2.150 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Embecta has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $583.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.