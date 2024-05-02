Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.21 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.89 ($0.35). Approximately 74,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 728,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.15 ($0.34).
The company has a market cap of £24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.
