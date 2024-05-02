Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.