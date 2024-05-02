Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Energizer by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENR opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.