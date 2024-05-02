Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Energous Stock Down 2.9 %

Energous stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,077.47% and a negative return on equity of 126.05%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

