Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million.

In related news, Director Mark Prince acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,037.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Services of America news, Director Joseph L. Williams sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $263,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares in the company, valued at $795,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Prince purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,037.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $134,475. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

