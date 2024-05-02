Enfusion (ENFN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Enfusion to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enfusion Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
