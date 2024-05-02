Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 59,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,138,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,024.79% and a negative net margin of 476.29%. Analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.