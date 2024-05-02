Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.28

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and traded as high as $62.85. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 5,514 shares.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

About Eurofins Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.