Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.91

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.91 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 58.68 ($0.74). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 58.25 ($0.73), with a volume of 49,345 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Everyman Media Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Everyman Media Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.33.

In other news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($35,799.52). Insiders own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Articles

