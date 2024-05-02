Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.9 days.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIFZF opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.
About Exchange Income
