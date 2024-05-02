Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.35

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and traded as low as $40.01. Experian shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 40,840 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Experian Stock Performance
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
