Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.35

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and traded as low as $40.01. Experian shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 40,840 shares traded.

Get Experian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPGY

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.