Extreme Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,838 put options on the company. This is an increase of 686% compared to the typical volume of 870 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,989,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after buying an additional 1,004,002 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

