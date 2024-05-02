Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,088.40

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,088.40 and traded as high as $1,119.11. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,112.57, with a volume of 2,542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,088.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $979.74.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

