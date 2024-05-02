Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Fairfax India Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

