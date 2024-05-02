Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 27,138 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 2,614.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Forestar Group worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

