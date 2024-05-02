Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 28,320 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after buying an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 679,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

