Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 127.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 13.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New York Times by 12.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in New York Times by 57.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.