Federated Hermes Inc. Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 367.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.0 %

CFR opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.