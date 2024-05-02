Federated Hermes Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

