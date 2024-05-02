Federated Hermes Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,515 shares of company stock worth $4,570,131. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
