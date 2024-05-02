Federated Hermes Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.