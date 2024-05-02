Federated Hermes Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.