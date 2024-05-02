Federated Hermes Inc. Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 262.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,701 shares of company stock worth $1,051,656. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

CVBF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

